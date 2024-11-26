Three Bodies Recovered After Tourist Boat Sinks In Red Sea, 13 Still Missing

Three bodies have been recovered after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea, with 13 people still missing, including two believed to be British nationals.

The incident occurred on Monday, when the 34-meter-long boat, Sea Story, sank off the coast of Marsa Alam in Egypt.

The boat was carrying 44 passengers from various countries, including the UK, Ireland, US, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, and Spain.

The Governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi, confirmed the recovery of three bodies and stated that rescue teams are continuing their search for the missing people. The Egyptian military, which is leading the operation, has already rescued 28 people with the help of a nearby cruise ship.

The Sea Story had set off from Port Ghalib on Sunday, with plans to reach Hurghada Marina by November 29. A distress call was received at 5:30 AM on Monday, reporting that the boat had capsized due to a large wave hitting the vessel. Passengers who were inside the cabins were unable to escape in time, which contributed to the quick sinking, according to Mr. Hanafi.

A spokesperson from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said they are providing support to the affected British nationals and their families and are in contact with local authorities.

“We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities,” he said.

The search for the remaining missing passengers continues as authorities investigate the cause of the incident.