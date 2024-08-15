Three Charged in Sh300 Million Gold Scam

Three people were Thursday charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The three are accused of stealing over Sh300 million from Asianic Limited by falsely pretending that they were in a position to sell gold to the company.

Frank David Kateti, Alain Mwandia Nvita Lukusa and Daniel Otieno Ogot are alleged to have committed the offence on diverse dates between February 5 and June 13, 2024 at Nairobi County.

They were charged with others who were not before court.

In count number two, they are charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

Ogot faced a third count that of forging East African Community certificate purporting to be genuine documents issued by Ministry of Mining.

The matter was coming up for consolidation Thursday where they were charged.

An application to have Kateti’s passport released was however dismissed.

They were all granted a cash bail of Sh500,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on October 7, this year to conform compliance to court directions.

Cases where foreigners are being conned or money over fake gold on sale are on the rise.

Poline have been asking foreigners seeking to purchase gold in the country to always seek the help of their respective embassies.

Police say they have arrested dozens involved in the cases and charged them in courts.