Three Charged For Smuggling 400 Bags of Sugar Worth Sh3 Million

Three people have been charged with smuggling of 400 bags sugar worth Sh3 million labelled as TPC brown sugar from a neighbouring country, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said.

Police from Namanga Station intercepted the goods at Kiluani area in Oloililai Sub County within Kajiado County during a night patrol on September 22 while being transported in two trucks.

The owner of the goods, Pius Mbugua, was charged with the offence of being in possession of uncustomed goods while the two truck drivers; Sospeter Theuri and John Kihara were separately charged with the offence of conveying uncustomed goods.

According to KRA, the offences are contrary to Sections 199 and 200 of the East Africa Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

They appeared on Tuesday before Kajiado Law Court Senior Principal Magistrate Joseph Karanja.

They all denied the charges and Mbugua was released on a bond of Sh300,000 whereas Theuri and Kihara were each released on a bond of Sh200,000.

The cases will be mentioned October 17.

 

Written by KahawaTungu Reporter

