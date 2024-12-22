Three Die After Consuming Illicit Alcohol In Nakuru

At least three people died in Lanet in Bahati, Nakuru County after consuming illicit alcohol in the area on Friday.

Police said they feared more people will be affected by the drink.

Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent James Waweru has confirmed that two people aged 37 and 41 died while they were receiving treatment at the facility.

One person was brought to the hospital morgue on Saturday morning.

Officials said it remains unclear where the illicit brew was sourced from as one of the deceased persons brought the liquor and shared it with his friends.

This is as they celebrated ahead of the festivities.

“They had a few drinks during the day but it all went downhill at night. I was woken up by screams from their kin. The first two deceased persons were friends so we suspect that they drank together,” John Nguandaru, a Nyumba Kumi chair said.

“They reportedly complained of stomach pains, loss of vision and general fatigue.”

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The investigation team is seeking to establish the source of the drink as part of efforts to stop further deaths.

The team combed the area on Saturday as they searched for the drinks.

Such cases on illicit brew killing and leaving others immobilized are common.