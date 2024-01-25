Three Die by Suicide in Separate Incidents in the Country

Three people died by suicide in separate incidents reported to police.

These are the latest incidents to happen in the country amid calls to address the menace.

Police said the first incident happened when a 40 year-old man died by suicide in Kamae location within Kiambu County.

The incident happened on Monday when a resident in the area found the body of James Kairie Gachiri dangling from a roof rater in a store.

The witness had gone to pick up his raincoat when he found the body and alerted the police.

On arrival, officers found the body dangling from a manila rope tied around Gachiri’s neck.

They said no suicide note was found at the scene.

Meanwhile in Kericho County a young man died by suicide by throwing himself at the black tulip dam on Monday.

Collins Kipngetich, 23, is said to have run into the dam, after leaving behind his academic papers.

Following a report of the incident, police and local divers managed to retrieve the body from the dam.

There were no visible physical injuries on the body.

The body was taken to Londiani Sub-County Hospital Morgue pending postmortem.

As the suicide menace grips the country, police also recovered the body of a male person at Kiptilong location in Keiyo North of Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The body of Rodgers Kipchumba was found dangling on a tree and the area Assistant Chief made a report to the police.

Police established that Kipchumba had escaped arrest by the public after being found committing an unnatural offence with a cow at Kapsaniak lower village.

After processing the scene, police moved the deceased to Elgeyo Marakwet Referral Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

The case is pending under investigation.

Police say the suicide trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.

Kenya ranks position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates.