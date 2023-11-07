Three Drown in Separate Incidents Amid Flooding Cases

Three people drowned in separate incidents reported to police on Monday.

The first incident happened in Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County where the body of one George Opiya, 38 was found lying facing down in a local stream.

Police said the victim was trying to cross the swollen stream when he drowned.

In Kirinyaga, the body of one Samuel Kiragu, 50 was found floating in a river having been blocked by a huge stone.

The body was retrieved from the river with some bruises on the head.

And a six-year-old boy drowned in a stream in Webuye, Bungoma County.

The body of the boy was Sunday found floating in Webuye Stream at National Estate area after a drowning incident, police said.

The parents said the boy had ventured into the water for a swimming expedition when he drowned.

The bodies were removed from the water and taken to the mortuaries pending autopsy.

Officials warn the cases of drowning may increase due to heavy rains being experienced.

Most streams and rivers including seasonal ones are now full of water hence the need for caution when crossing the same, police say.

The meteorological department has warned there would be more rain in several parts of the country in the next weeks.

The heavy rains have caused about 17 deaths in the past week alone amid flooding.

Many more have been displaced in the incidents and are seeking shelter at various places.