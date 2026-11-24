Three gold miners were killed in separate incidents reported in West Pokot and Kakamega Counties.

These are the latest deaths to happen at gold mining sites amid calls for safety of workers in the industry.

In the first incident, two gold miners died after they were buried by a landslide while mining at Kambi Karaya in Pokot Central, West Pokot County.

The incident was reported on November 23, 2026, at about 4:16pm by locals who alerted police that two miners were suspected to have been buried by loose soil at the mining site.

Police officers rushed to the scene and mobilised an excavator to help retrieve the miners.

The recovery operation commenced after the excavator was secured, leading to the retrieval of the two bodies.

The deceased were identified as Charles Riongo, aged about 38, who hailed from Sebit, and Enos Ngorialima, aged approximately 52, from the Sigor area.

Their bodies were moved to Kapenguria Level Five Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations.

The latest deaths add to a growing number of fatalities reported at gold mining sites in West Pokot, particularly around Kambi Karaya, where similar collapses have claimed lives in recent months.

Elsewhere, one person has died after a gold mining shaft collapsed in Kwirenyi area, Kakamega East Sub-County, with rescue operations underway for people feared trapped underground.

The incident was reported on November 23, 2026, at about 1:30pm, after police received a telephone alert that a gold mine had collapsed in the area.

Police officers and members of the public rushed to the scene and began rescue operations amid fears that several miners could have been trapped beneath the collapsed shaft.

One body was retrieved during the operation and identified as Nixon Mbai, aged 30.

His body was moved to St. Elizabeth Mission Hospital for preservation.

Rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene as police and members of the public continued efforts to establish whether other miners remained trapped in the collapsed mine.

The circumstances surrounding the collapse remain unclear.