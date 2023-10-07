Probe as Three Guards Found Murdered In Migori

Detectives are investigating the murder of three night security guards on Saturday morning in Migori town.

The bodies of the men were found after the murder in unclear circumstances, police said.

The three were reportedly found with serious injuries on the neck and head, a sign that they were hit by a blunt object.

Police said one of the bodies found dumped in River Migori.

Locals said security situation in the town is continuously deteriorating, further urging Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to intervene.

The locals stated that they do not understand how the murders happened as two of the watchmen were reportedly killed near a bank which is guarded by police officers.

This is the second such incident in Migori.

Another guard was in February this year killed in similar situation and 18 motorcycles and 30 mobile phones stolen at a shop in the area.

Police say a probe into the latest incident is ongoing but no arrests have been made.

