    Three in Court for Obtaining Sh1 Million to Import Mobile Phones

    Pinnah Mokeira
    mobile phone importation
    Farrah Osman Isaack, Abdiakin Ismail Abdullahi and Godfrey Otieno Omwoyo alias Kassim in Court.

    Three fraud suspects were on Monday charged with obtaining over Sh1 million by falsely pretending they were in a position to import mobile phones.

    They were also charged with having fake money. They appeared at the Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina and denied the charges.

    Farrah Osman Isaack, Abdiakin Ismail Abdullahi and Godfrey Otieno Omwoyo alias Kassim are accused of committing the crimes between March 2, 2024 and March 16, 2024.

    They are accused of obtaining the money from Ahmed Ali Mohammed at Eastleigh 12th street in Kamukunji Sub County.

    In the second count , they are accused of being in possession of a pink travelling suit case containing papers resembling dollars for purposes of forgery.

    They however denied the charges.

    The magistrate released them on a cash bail of Sh300,000 with an alternative bond of Sh500,000

    The matter will be mentioned on April 8, for pretrial purposes.

    Three in Court for Obtaining Sh1 Million to Import Mobile Phones

     
