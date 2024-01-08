Three Killed, 12 Injured in Accident Along Namanga-Nairobi Road

At least three people were Monday killed in an accident involving a matatu and stalled lorry at Kisaju area on the Namanga-Nairobi road.

Police said the accident happened at about 6.30 am as the matatu ferried passengers to Kitengela direction.

According to police, the driver of the matatu attempted to overtake the stalled lorry but instead lost control and hit the said truck on the rear right.

Due to the impact, two unidentified female and one male adult passengers died on the spot while 12 other passengers with injuries were rushed by good Samaritans to various hospitals.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to Shalom Hospital Mortuary.

The incident is the latest in accident in a series that have so far claimed many lives this year alone.