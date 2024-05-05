fbpx
    At Least Three Killed in Accident Involving Matatu, Lorry Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

    At least three people died following a grisly road accident near Nakuru Teachers College on the Nakuru – Eldoret highway involving a 14-seater matatu and a truck on Saturday afternoon.

    Some 13 others were injured and were admitted in hospital, police and hospital officials said.

    Rongai sub-county Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani said the three people died on the spot and their bodies were preserved at the Annex Hospital Funeral Home.

    Nakuru Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. James Waweru said the other passengers are receiving treatment at the facility.

    Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid calls on authorities and other stakeholders to take measures to address the trend.

    Statistics by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) indicate more than 1,300 people have died and tens others wounded in separate accidents in the past four months alone.

