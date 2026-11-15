Three More Arrested as Police Recover Suspected Stolen Property in Kisumu

Police have arrested three additional suspects and recovered an assortment of property believed to have been stolen during a violent robbery in Kisumu County.

The latest arrests bring the number of suspects in custody to four as detectives intensify investigations into the robbery and pursue other individuals believed to be involved.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests followed an earlier intelligence-led operation in Nyawita, Kisumu Central Sub-County, which resulted in the arrest of the prime suspect.

Information obtained during subsequent investigations led officers to three other suspects, who were arrested in the same area.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of several items suspected to have been stolen, including two television sets, two audio systems, two pangas and two 6kg gas cylinders.

Detectives also recovered assorted metal bars and several smartphones believed to be linked to the robbery.

Additionally, officers impounded a green tricycle and two motorcycles, which are undergoing verification as part of the investigations.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads and work to arrest other individuals suspected of involvement in the robbery.

The National Police Service said it would continue conducting intelligence-led operations to dismantle criminal networks and recover stolen property.

“The National Police Service will sustain intelligence-led operations and coordinated investigations to identify criminal networks, recover stolen property and bring those responsible to justice,” police said.

The service also urged members of the public to volunteer credible information that could help security agencies track down suspects and prevent further criminal activities in their communities.