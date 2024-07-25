Three Tourists Killed in Accident in Amboseli

At least three Chinese nationals were killed in a grisly road at Duka Moja along Oliotoktok-Emali road in Kajiado.

The three, two males and a female, were part of a group of six tourists that was from Amboseli National Park to Nairobi when the accident occurred on Thursday July 25 morning.

They are said to have succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Kilome Nursing and Maternity Hospital in Emali where they had been rushed to.

Preliminary investigations, police say, indicate that the rear left wheel of the Toyota Landcruiser in which they were travelling in detached itself from the axle causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

“As a result, the vehicle veered off from the road and overturned,” National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

The three others who escaped with serious injuries are, however, still undergoing treatment at the same facility.

The mangled wreckage of the vehicle is said to have been towed to Mashuuru police investigation as investigations to establish the real cause continue.

The bodies were moved to the morgue.

This is the latest such accident to happen in the country amid push to address the trend.