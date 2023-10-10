Three-year-old Boy Found Dead on Ladder Leaning on Miraa Tree in Meru

Police are investigating an incident in which a three-year-old boy died on a ladder he had used to climb on a miraa tree in Kirua, Meru County.

The child’s parents reported the boy had climbed the ladder up to the miraa tree as he copied what he had been witnessing before he slipped and fell but hung on his shirt.

The shirt hooked up at the ladder choking the boy, police said.

His body was discovered at the ladder long after he had died. His parents said they were not present when the incident happened.

Police were called to the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was found dead in their house in the Lavington area, Nairobi.

Police and the family of Benard Kibaso said his body was found on October 8 long after he had died.

The cause of the death is yet to be established.

Kibaso is a former architectural science graduate from Machakos University. He was working as an intern at a local insurance firm.

He is said to have retired to bed on October 7 but failed to wake up the following day. He had earlier complained of stomachaches.

His mother Rosemary told police she found him lying dead on his bed long after he had died.

An autopsy is planned on the body to establish the cause of death of the man.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a 30-year-old woman died by suicide in her house in South B, Nairobi.

The body of Mary Munyao was found in her house hanging on a scuff. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

