Three-year-old girl drowns in water-filled KPLC excavation in Migori

A three-year-old girl drowned after falling into a water-filled excavation reportedly dug by Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) in Sianyi area, Oruba-Ragana Location, Suna West Sub-County, Migori County.

The deceased reportedly drowned on November 13, at around 4pm while playing near her family home.

Preliminary investigations established that the toddler was playing with her twin brother near their homestead when she accidentally fell headfirst into the water-filled hole.

The excavation had reportedly been dug by KPLC approximately three months ago as part of the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

A 14-year-old girl retrieved the child from the hole and attempted to resuscitate her before raising the alarm.

The toddler was rushed to Akidiva Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the scene and hospital, processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Akidiva Hospital Mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to form part of ongoing investigations.

And a three-year-old girl drowned at Rutaara Dam in Mirangine Sub-County, Nyandarua County, while attempting to retrieve a shoe from the water.

The deceased reportedly drowned on November 13, at around 6:20pm while playing with other children along the banks of the dam.

Police said the child was attempting to retrieve a shoe when she drowned at the dam.

Police officers who visited the scene established the circumstances surrounding the incident but were unable to retrieve the child’s body due to darkness.

The recovery operation was subsequently suspended and scheduled to resume on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as a daughter of Peter Kamau and Virginia Mwero.