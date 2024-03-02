Three-year-old Girl Murdered, Body Dumped in Latrine in Kakamega 

A village in Kakamega is in shock after the body of a three year old girl was retrieved from a pit latrine moments after her murder.

The incident happened in Isuli and the suspect of the murder is her 17-year-old cousin who was arrested, police said.

The incident happened on February 29.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established, police said.

The mother of the girl told police the girl and her cousin who is now the murder suspect left home to the nearby Emusali shopping centre.

The said boy came back home without the girl at 7 pm and when she inquired the whereabouts of her daughter, the suspect could not give an explanation prompting the mother to report to Isulu police post.

Police said upon interrogation by police he led the officers to Emusali primary school where the suspect showed them a pit latrine behind the school where the m body of the girl was found.

The body was retrieved and found with a lesso tied tightly around the neck.

In the preliminary, police said the cause of the death was suspected to be by strangulation.

The body was moved to Kakamega county funeral home awaiting post mortem examination.

Police said the suspect will face murder charges even as they probe the motive.