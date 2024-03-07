Thugs Attack, Rob UN Staff While Walking Dog in Runda

Police are looking for a gang that attacked and robbed a United Nations staff of his phones as he was taking an evening walk in Runda, Nairobi on Tuesday February 5.

The armed men riding on a motorcycle robbed the diplomat from the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and working with United Nations United International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

He told police he was walking with his dog when he was confronted by the three men at around 8.30pm along Glory Road in Runda.

One of them removed something resembling a pistol and pointed it at him before ordering him to surrender everything he had.

He complied as his confused dog also watched unsure of what was happening.

They then took his two mobile phones -a Samsung and an IPhone before they escaped to unknown destination.

The emergency and humanitarian specialist was however not injured during the incident nor did detectives have any further description of the suspects as of Thursday morning.

A team of detectives is pursuing the gang.

Police say gangs on motorbikes have been targeting pedestrians and motorists for cash and valuables.

Police want those affected to always cooperate for their safety.

“Nothing is worth your life. So when confronted just cooperate with them,” said an officer aware of the situation.

An operation is ongoing to tame the trend.