Thugs attack senior DCI officer at his Juja home, rob him valuables

Suspected thugs raided the home of a senior police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and robbed him and his family of valuables.

The gang went to Plainsville estate in Juja Farm, which is the home of the Chief Inspector of police attached to the Cyber Crime Unit at DCI headquarters and terrorized him for hours before escaping on Thursday January 23 morning.

Police said the gang sexually assaulted his wife after they tied the officer with a sisal rope that they had.

His three sons and two house helps were harassed and robed of cash and valuables.

The victims said they saw two men armed with a craw bar, giant metal cutter and a sisal rope who had broken into the compound.

The victims were robbed of an official laptop Asus belonging to DCI Forensic Laboratory, a Samsung laptop, a personal laptop and four mobile phones.

They were also physically assaulted as the wife was forced to transfer Sh10,000 from her mobile phone to one of the thugs’ mobile number.

The family was taken to hospital for attention.

Police visited the scene and announced a major probe and hunt on the suspects is ongoing.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was stabbed and seriously wounded in a robbery incident in Sunton area, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Police said Julius Madilu was walking to work on Thursday morning when he was confronted by armed men in Cieko area.

A confrontation ensued that left him with serious stab wounds in the chest and stomach.

The gang robbed him of his mobile phone before they escaped while he was taken to Uzima Uhai Health Centre for medical attention.

Police say they are looking for the gang behind the incident.

Police say there have been increased cases of robbery with violence amid operations to address the trend.

Major special units have been mobilized to hunt down the criminals behind the incidents, police say.