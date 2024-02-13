Thugs Break into Mitaboni Boys in Machakos, Steal Sh138,000, CCTV Cameras

Police are looking for a gang that broke into Mitaboni Boys High School offices in Machakos County and stole cash and equipment.

The incident happened Monday morning, the school administration said.

Police said six unknown assailants alleged to be wearing jungle clothes resembling police uniforms, masks, gloves, and boots gained entry into the school compound through an unknown point armed with an axe and a metallic bar.

They then held and tied three watchmen who were manning the school at night inside the school dining hall using nylon ropes.

Four of the assailants were left to keep an eye on the tied guards and the rest proceeded to the administration block.

They gained access through the window of the principal’s boardroom by cutting the grill, and breaking the main door of the principal’s office and his drawer.

Police said documents were found scattered on the floor.

The thugs then proceeded to the reception/secretary’s office where they made away with Sh136,000.

They also stole two CCTV decoders and one monitor.

A team of detectives is pursuing the gang.