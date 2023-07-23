Thugs Break into Omtatah’s Busia Office, Steal Electronics

Unknown people believed to be thugs broke into the office of Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and stole electronic goods.

Police said they are investigating the incident in which suspected thugs broke into the Busia office of Omtatah on Saturday night.

The office is in Busia Town and it was manned by guards at the building who are among people being interrogated.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Omtatah has been leading in various litigations touching on human rights and other abuses including the latest one on the Finance Act 2023.

He confirmed unknown people broke into his office in Busia town and carted away electronic goods on Saturday morning.

Read: Okiya Omtatah Challenges Finance Bill in Court

He however downplayed the issue asking for patience to allow police probe.

“I don’t know why they targeted my office in the town. We don’t know the motive and it could be ordinary burglars or people with a mission,” he said.

Omtatah is leading in opposing the Finance Act 2023 whose implementation has been stopped by the courts.

He last month revealed to have received offers of up to Sh200 million to withdraw his petition against the Finance Act 2023.

During his speech at the People’s Anti-corruption Summit on Tuesday, Omtatah said he turned down the offers as it is an attempt to undermine the justice system.

Read Also: Activist Okiya Omtatah Wants DP Ruto to Vacate Office Ahead of 2022 Polls

“We have to ensure that we abide by the law. They believe everyone has a price. Right now if you look at the money I have been offered to withdraw the petition (it) has reached 200 million. But I tell them, my price is one, if you can’t govern vacate the office for those who can govern,” said Omtatah.

The Senator expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fighting corruption.

He vowed not to succumb to any attempts to compromise the integrity of the legal process, emphasizing that his petition was driven by a genuine concern for the welfare of the public and the economy.

Omtatah perhaps holds the record for the largest number of public interest cases filed by a non-lawyer.

He was elected as the Senator of Busia during the August 2022 General Election, raising his profile from a career activist to a lawmaker.

Contrary to the norm where many activists become political elite turncoats once elected into office, Omtatah has remained true to his beliefs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...