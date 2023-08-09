Thugs Fatally Shoot DCI Officer, Injure Wife in Robbery in Kayole

Gunmen shot and killed a police officer during a robbery incident in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

Police said his wife Kemunto Mayaka was shot and wounded in the thigh during the drama in Mihango area.

Constable David Mayaka attached to Makadara Directorate of Criminal Investigations was driving home with his wife when the incident happened Tuesday at about 10 pm.

Police and witnesses said the couple had stopped in Hurlingham to attend to a puncture on his car when three men on a motorcycle pulled there.

The three had the number plates of their motorcycle concealed.

The three pretended they wanted to help the two in attending to the puncture before they turned out to be thugs.

This, according to police turned confrontational with the officer trying to go reach for his gun, which was in the car.

The gang jumped onto their motorcycle as one of them opened fire hitting the officer in the abdomen.

They also shot and injured Kemunto in the thigh as she scampered for safety.

Police said the gang escaped without stealing anything from the victims. The woman tried to pull the husband to the car and drive to the hospital in vain. Police who arrived at the scene found her crying uncontrollably while holding the bleeding and lifeless man.

The two were rushed to hospital where the police officer succumbed. Police say the gang was on a random robbery spree when they met the couple who were headed home then.

A team of detectives was sent from Nairobi Area to back up their Kayole counterparts in pursuing the gang.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Cases of armed robberies are on the rise in some parts of the city. Police authorities are battling gangs that are on the loose seeking money.

