fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Thugs Raid Home Defile Minor, Sexually Assault Mother in Migori

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    briton claims robbed nairobi
    FILE IMAGE OF CRIME SCENE

    Police are looking for a gang of three that raided a home in Malunga village, Migori County and defiled a 15-year-old girl.

    The gang also raped her mother before robbing her Sh6,000 in the Monday morning incident, police said.

    The men were wearing facemasks when they struck at about 1 am.

    The girl was to join form one.

    The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

    The victims were taken to a local hospital for attention.

    Police say they are looking for the gang.

    Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a man in a village in Kamagambo, Homa Bay County.

    Police said George Odhiambo aged 42 was found lying dead in his pit latrine half naked without a shirt.

    The wife alleged that they were in the house watching football until midnight when she fell asleep.

    In the morning when she visited the latrine, she found her husband lying dead.

    The body had no physical injuries and no suicide note was found at the scene.

    Police said the cause of the death is yet to be known. The body was removed to Rosewood Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    JKIA Police Detain Two Chinese Nationals Found with 549 Safaricom SIM Cards

    Thugs Raid Home Defile Minor, Sexually Assault Mother in Migori

     
    Five Police Officers Injured in IED Attack in Mandera

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X