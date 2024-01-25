Thugs Stupefy Ugandan, Rob Him of Car, Cash in Eldoret

Detectives are looking for a gang that stupefied a Ugandan national and robbed him of his four-wheel drive car along the Naivasha-Eldoret highway.

The man who hails from Tororo found himself at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret long after he had been stupefied and robbed of a numberless Toyota Prado car, cash, mobile phone and driving licence on Tuesday evening.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital by good Samaritans who found him unconscious on the road in Eldoret Town on Tuesday morning.

He told officials at the hospital he was driving the car he had picked at the Mombasa port to his home when the incident happened.

He said he was flagged by five people who included two women in Naivasha who asked to be offered a ride to Nakuru.

He accepted and one of the men remained at the scene after he said he was only requesting the ride for the other four.

On the way, the victim said he was offered something like a soda to drink.

He did not remember what transpired minutes later as he fell unconscious before the gang took control of the car. He woke up at the hospital a day later.

This is the latest such incident to affect mostly drivers on transit. Police advise against carrying of unknown people on the highways.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary stupefying is an act of making someone unable to think clearly, usually because they are extremely tired or bored, or have taken drugs

Stupefying to commit a felony is contrary to Section 230 of the Penal Code and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Police say cases of stupefying have been on the rise and mostly affect revelers.

Cases of stupefying have been on the rise with authorities calling for caution on revelers and other road users.

This is because the crime has long-term effects on the victims.

Up to three cases of stupefying are reported weekly, police records show. Police said they are reviewing security cameras on the main highway as part of the probe and hunt for the gang behind the incident.