Thunderbirds and Peppa Pig Voice Actor David Graham Dies at 99

David Graham, the versatile actor behind iconic characters in shows like Thunderbirds, Peppa Pig, and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 99. Known for voicing the evil Daleks in Doctor Who during the 1960s and ’70s, Graham terrified generations of children with his harsh, staccato delivery.

He was also beloved for his role as Aloysius Parker, the butler and chauffeur in Thunderbirds, as well as for voicing Grandpa Pig in the popular children’s series Peppa Pig.

Graham began his career in the entertainment industry after World War II, where he served as a radar mechanic. He later joined his sister in New York to pursue acting, studying at a theatre school before returning to the UK for stage and television roles.

In addition to Thunderbirds, where he also voiced characters like Brains and Gordon Tracy, Graham reprised his role as Parker in the 2015 ITV reboot Thunderbirds Are Go!. He was the only original cast member to return, famously delivering Parker’s iconic line, “Yes m’lady.”

Graham’s long career also included voice work for Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, and guest roles in British dramas such as Coronation Street, The Bill, and Casualty. He was celebrated for his contribution to both children’s television and sci-fi classics, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues alike.

Jamie Anderson, son of Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson, said in a statement: “David was always kind and generous with his time and talent. He will be sorely missed.”