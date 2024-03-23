Tiger Woods Siblings: A Look at the Golfer’s Siblings

Tiger Woods, born Eldrick Tont Woods on December 30, 1975, is an American professional golfer widely considered one of the greatest golfers of all time.

He has won 15 major championships and 82 PGA Tour events, tying with Sam Snead for the most wins.

Tiger has achieved numerous records in golf, including being the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam three times.

He has been ranked number one in the world for a record number of weeks and has received prestigious awards like the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tiger’s career has been marked by significant personal and professional challenges, including injuries and personal setbacks, but he has made remarkable comebacks in the sport.

He continues to be a dominant figure in golf, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport’s history.

Siblings

Tiger has three half-siblings, namely Royce Renee Woods, Earl Jr. and Kevin Dale.

Royce, who is 14 years older than Tiger, has had a successful career as a college basketball player and coach.

Earl Jr., the eldest among the siblings, has been in the public eye through various media appearances.

Kevin, Tiger’s other half-brother, has been battling multiple sclerosis and is in need of assistance, but calls for help from Tiger have reportedly gone unanswered.

Despite their shared blood ties, Tiger’s relationship with his half-siblings has been strained, with communication becoming increasingly sparse over the years.

Parents

Tiger’s parents are Earl Woods and Kultida Woods.

Earl, of African-American, Chinese and American-Indian heritage, was a Vietnam War veteran, accomplished athlete and author who played a significant role in shaping Tiger’s life and career.

He passed away in 2006 after battling prostate cancer.

Kultida Woods, of Thai descent with Caucasian and Chinese ancestry, played a more background role, emphasizing Tiger’s education over golf.

The couple met during the Vietnam War, married in 1969, and had Tiger in 1975.

Their influence on Tiger’s upbringing, values, and work ethic has been pivotal in his successful golf career and charitable endeavors.

Career

Tiger has had an illustrious career in golf, marked by numerous achievements and records.

Since turning professional in 1996, he has amassed an impressive 82 official PGA Tour wins, tying with Sam Snead for the most wins in history.

Tiger has won 15 major championships, placing him second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus.

Notably, he holds the record for the lowest career scoring average in PGA Tour history and has won a record 22.8% of his professional starts on the PGA Tour.

Tiger is one of only five players to achieve the Career Grand Slam by winning all four major championships and was the youngest to do so.

Additionally, he set the all-time PGA Tour record for most consecutive cuts made with 142 and became the first golfer to win five PGA Tour events five or more times.

Tiger’s dominance on the course is complemented by his off-course success as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of various enterprises like TGR Design and The TGR Foundation.