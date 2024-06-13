Timothy Olyphant, an American actor, has a net worth of $20 million. Starting his career in off-Broadway productions, Olyphant gained fame for his diverse film roles, often portraying villains. He is best known for his roles in the HBO series “Deadwood” and the FX series “Justified,” earning numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

Timothy Olyphant Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth May 20, 1968 Place of Birth Honolulu, Hawaii Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Timothy David Olyphant was born on May 20, 1968, in Honolulu, Hawaii. At the age of two, his family moved to Modesto, California, where he grew up with his two brothers. His father served as vice president of Gallo Winery, and Olyphant is a descendant of the prestigious Vanderbilt family of New York.

In high school, Olyphant excelled in drawing and swimming, which led to his recruitment by the University of Southern California. Although he initially aimed to study architecture, he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1990. After exploring various career paths, he moved to New York to pursue acting, studying at the William Esper Studio.

Timothy Olyphant Career

Olyphant’s first paid acting job was for a pilot, but his breakthrough came in 1995 with an off-Broadway production of “The Monogamist,” earning him a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance. He continued to impress critics with another off-Broadway performance in “The SantaLand Diaries” before making his film debut in “The First Wives Club” and his television debut in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 1996.

Rise to Fame

In 1997, Olyphant gained attention with a role in “Scream 2,” playing a film student who becomes one of the movie’s villains. This role significantly boosted his career. He continued to build his resume with appearances in “Sex and the City,” “When Trumpets Fade,” and “Go,” the latter becoming a cult favorite.

Major Roles

In 2000, he starred in “The Broken Hearts Club” and “Gone in 60 Seconds.” Despite turning down the lead role in “The Fast and the Furious,” he continued to land significant roles in films like “Rock Star,” “Auggie Rose,” “Head Over Heels,” and “A Man Apart.”

Olyphant’s portrayal of a porno filmmaker in “The Girl Next Door” in 2004 received critical acclaim. That same year, he gained widespread recognition as Sheriff Seth Bullock in HBO’s “Deadwood,” followed by roles in “My Name Is Earl” and “Catch and Release.”

In 2007, he starred in “Live Free or Die Hard” and “Hitman,” roles he accepted for financial reasons. He continued to work in films like “Stop-Loss,” “Meet Bill,” and the video game “Turok.”

Justified

One of his most notable roles came in 2010 when he starred as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in “Justified,” a role that became the defining point of his career. The series won a Peabody Award in 2011, and Olyphant also served as an executive producer.

While working on “Justified,” Olyphant appeared in series like “The Office,” “The League,” “The Mindy Project,” and voiced characters in “Archer” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.” He also starred in films like “A Perfect Getaway” and “This Is Where I Leave You.”

Recent Projects

In 2019, Olyphant reprised his role in the “Deadwood” film and appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He also voiced a character in the animated film “Missing Link.”

Personal Life

Timothy Olyphant married his college sweetheart, Alexis Knief, in 1991. The couple has three children and resides in Westwood, Los Angeles. Olyphant enjoys sports, having served as a sports reporter and playing tennis at a semi-professional level, often participating in celebrity tournaments.

Real Estate

In 2003, Timothy Olyphant purchased a home in Los Angeles, California, for $3.7 million.

Timothy Olyphant Net Worth

