Tina Campbell Siblings: Exploring the Unbreakable Bond Between the Musician and Her Siblings

Tina Campbell is an American urban contemporary gospel, Christian R&B and contemporary R&B recording artist and musician.

She began her music career in 1998 with her older sister, Erica Campbell, as part of the gospel music group, Mary Mary.

In 2014, Campbell embarked on a solo music career and has since released two studio albums with Gee Tree Creative.

In 2024, she made a comeback to the Gospel Music charts with her highly anticipated new single, Pray For Me.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Awards

Siblings

Campbell has eight siblings including Maliea Dionne Atkins, Erica Monique Atkins, Darrell Antoine Atkins and Andre Lavelle Atkins who died at age 6 from Down Syndrome, spinal meningitis and heart problems.

Others are Delisa Marie Atkins, Thomasina Andrea, Alana Ellesse Atkins and Shanta Nena Lavea Atkins who is the youngest.

Campbell and Erica formed the successful gospel music duo Mary Mary together in 1998.

However, Campbell branched out and launched her solo career in 2014, realising two studio albums since then.

Career

Campbell’s career is marked by her significant contributions to the gospel music industry.

As one half of the duo Mary Mary, she gained widespread recognition for their unique blend of urban contemporary gospel and R&B influences.

Their music resonated with audiences, earning them multiple Grammy Awards and other accolades.

Transitioning to a solo career in 2014, Campbell continued to showcase her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Her solo albums, It’s Personal and It’s Still Personal, delve into personal experiences and faith, connecting with listeners on a deeper level.

Also Read: Shura Baryshnikov Siblings: A Look at Her Talented Half-Siblings

Through her music, Campbell has inspired and uplifted many with her messages of hope, perseverance, and spiritual strength.

Campbell’s versatility as an artist, her ability to infuse soulful melodies with powerful messages, and her unwavering commitment to her faith have solidified her place as a respected figure in the gospel music scene.

Her career trajectory reflects a journey of growth, creativity, and a steadfast dedication to sharing her gift with the world.

Awards

Campbell has been recognized for her musical talents with prestigious awards and nominations.

She was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance/Song for her song, Too Hard Not To, in 2018.

At the 31st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Campbell won the Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year and Traditional CD of the Year for her album “It’s Still Personal.”

Her debut solo album, It’s Personal, made an impact on the music charts, reaching positions on the Billboard 200, Top Gospel Albums, and Independent Albums charts in 2015.

Campbell’s follow-up album, It’s Still Personal, also found success on the Top Gospel Albums and Independent Albums charts in 2017.

Campbell’s achievements extend beyond her solo career, as she has also garnered acclaim and accolades during her time as part of the duo Mary Mary with her sister Erica.

Her music continues to resonate with audiences, earning her a well-deserved place among the celebrated artists in the gospel music industry.