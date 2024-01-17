Tinubu Net Worth: Storied Political Career And Current Wealth

Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, GCFR, has etched his name in Nigerian political history as the 16th and incumbent president, wielding a noteworthy net worth of $150 million. His political journey encompasses serving as the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and representing Lagos West as a senator in the Third Republic.

Tinubu Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth March 29, 1952 Place of Birth Lagos Nationality Nigerian Profession Politician

Tinubu Net Worth

Tinubu net worth is $150 earned along his political journey. Also, his economic skills have had a great impact on his wealth.

Tinubu Education

Born on March 29, 1952, in Lagos to the merchant family of Abibatu Mogaji, Tinubu’s journey to prominence began in southwestern Nigeria. His educational pursuits took him to St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, and later Children Home School in Ibadan. Crossing the Atlantic, he pursued accounting studies at Richard J. Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1979.

Tinubu Career

Tinubu’s professional career included roles as an accountant with prestigious American companies such as Arthur Andersen, Deloitte, and GTE Services Corporation. Returning to Nigeria in 1983, he joined Mobil Oil Nigeria, eventually ascending to a key executive position.

Also Read: Conan O’Brien’s Net Worth

His political foray commenced in 1991 when he joined the Social Democratic Party. In the short-lived Nigerian Third Republic, Tinubu was elected to the Senate in 1992, representing the Lagos West constituency. His activism intensified after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, leading to his involvement in the pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition.

Exile, Return, and Governorship

Following the ascension of General Sani Abacha as military head of state in 1994, Tinubu went into exile, returning in 1998 after Abacha’s demise. In the buildup to the 1999 elections, he won the Lagos State governorship on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). During his two terms as governor (1999–2007), Tinubu focused on infrastructural development, particularly road construction, amid political challenges with the federal government.

Role in All Progressives Congress (APC)

After leaving office in 2007, Tinubu played a pivotal role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, uniting fragmented opposition parties. His influence and strategic political maneuvering contributed to the APC’s victory in the 2015 elections, ending the PDP’s 16-year rule.

Presidential Aspirations and 2023 Victory

Tinubu’s political journey reached new heights when he declared his candidacy for the presidency in 2022. At the APC convention in June 2022, he secured the party’s nomination, and in March 2023, he emerged victorious in the presidential election, garnering 8,794,726 votes.

Presidential Actions and Economic Reforms

Upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu initiated significant economic reforms, famously known as “Tinubunomics.” His administration’s key move was ending the long-standing government subsidy on fuel, a decision lauded by the World Bank for its positive impact on the Nigerian economy.

Cabinet Appointments and Security Overhaul

Tinubu, in his first month, made strategic appointments, including Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff. Notably, he proclaimed Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser, signaling a departure from military dominance in security apparatus.

Foreign Relations and Global Engagements

President Tinubu embarked on his first foreign visit to Paris and London, attending global financial summits and meeting his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. Despite drastic policy changes, the formation of his cabinet remained pending, with calls for a coalition government to unite opposition leaders.

Tinubu’s Economic Vision and International Scrutiny

His economic policies, Tinubunomics, have drawn attention globally. While international economists await further clarity on this departure from Buharism, the World Bank and IMF emphasize the need for macro-structural adjustments to revive the Nigerian economy amid global challenges.

The Lion of Bourdillon

Tinubu’s political clout, often dubbed the “Godfather of Lagos,” was spotlighted in the documentary “The Lion of Bourdillon.” This film highlighted his substantial influence over the mega city-state, sparking legal battles over libel claims against its producers.

Allegations

Throughout his career, Tinubu faced accusations, including frozen assets in the U.S. in 1993 due to allegations of heroin dealing and subsequent legal battles. Allegations of corruption resurfaced in 2007, and in 2019, a bullion van seen at his residence stirred controversy during the elections.

Tinubu Wife

On a personal note, Tinubu married Oluremi Tinubu in 1987, and they have three children together. He also fathered three children from previous relationships. The passing of his son, Jide Tinubu, in 2017 and the death of his mother, Abibatu Mogaji, in 2013, marked poignant moments in his personal life.

In conclusion, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political and financial journey is a tapestry of triumphs, challenges, and influential leadership. His presidency brings forth economic reforms, geopolitical shifts, and intense scrutiny as the world watches the unfolding chapters of Nigeria’s political landscape under his leadership.