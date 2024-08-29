Tips For Effective Online Hotel Reputation Management

Your strategies for online reputation management have a direct impact on your hotel’s revenue share and success. According to statistics, if your page gets the number one rank on Google, you will have 31.7% more traffic online.

Are you curious to know why your hotel needs online reputation management strategies? Well, you will have to keep reading.

Why Hotel Businesses Need to Manage Their Online Reputation?

The hotel business depends entirely on the goodwill or the perception they manage to make in front of their possible guests. And online reputation management shapes their perception in your favour.

Unlike most other customer-specific businesses, you cannot offer a testing facility to your guests before they purchase the room. Therefore, your online reputation becomes a vital deciding factor for them when choosing you.

A TripAdvisor report shows that 79% of people choose hotels with a higher rating if they choose between identical properties. So, you need online reputation management to secure more positive ratings and reviews.

Best Tips to Follow For Online Hotel Reputation Management

After knowing the importance of ORM strategies for the hotel industry, it is time to implement them in reality. Here are the top 10 ORM tips for hotels. Implement them in your hotel business today;

Know About Your Hotel’s Online Presence

Before starting any reputation management plan, you need to know how your hotel ranks in terms of its online reputation. The best way to know this is to do a simple incognito search on Google.

This simple search will tell you whether your hotel business requires a good SEO strategy or effective in-house servicing to reduce negative reviews. Therefore, start your strategy with a deep analysis of your online presence.

Optimize The Website of Your Hotel

Once you are clear on your hotel’s online presence, optimize your website to enhance it. Ensure the online booking process is smooth with accurate information and a user-friendly and bug-free interface.

As soon as possible, mitigate the issues of broken links and long loading times. These minor issues can greatly hamper your online reputation when prospective customers visit your site.

Get Your Google My Business Profile

Next, get your hotel’s name on Google My Business to ensure your reputation surges locally or in location-specific searches. This provides valuable information, including operation hours, addresses, and top reviews of your hotel in search results.

Search your hotel’s name on Google. See if the listing is already there by Google or not. If yes, claim it by clicking the “Own this business?” button. If not, then create your listing immediately.

Request Your Guests For Feedback

Positive online feedback from guests is vital for building a hotel’s reputation. Higher ratings with long, explanatory reviews from authentic guests greatly establish a hotel’s online reputation.

To attain this, you can apply several measures, including follow-up SMS and emails, thank you cards, and a review request page on your hotel’s website. Also, employ your hotel staff to ask for reviews actively.

Pay Attention to Your Reviews

Acquiring reviews and navigating them sincerely is equally vital for your online reputation management. Look at these reviews to understand whether your guests’ experiences are mostly positive or negative.

This is one of the vital ORM tricks. Because it gives you a clear note of what your present and prospective guests think and see about you when they write or search for you online.

Respond to Every Review

Responding to both positive and negative reviews with separate strategies can do wonders for your hotel’s reputation. It directly increases your engagement and gives you a higher SEO rank.

But most importantly, your thoughtful responses directly improve your credibility and compassion for your business. While responding to positive reviews promotes further engagement, responding to negative ones with an apology or promise of rectification shows your dedication.

Speed Up Your Response With a Protocol

To build an impressive online reputation, follow protocol when replying to your reviews. Show consistency and professionalism in your every response.

Develop a cohesive brand voice, using diplomacy and empathy. Instruct all hotel staff to follow the same protocol to avoid misunderstandings.

Use ORM Tools

Use ORM tools to manage and streamline the reputation management process effectively. You can use any of the best ORM tools including Podium, Birdeye, or Reputation X.

Use these tools to analyze your reputation analysis reports. They will help you enhance your hotel services according to changing customer sentiments.

Utilize Social Media

While websites are the most vital asset for hotels to showcase their reputation, social media handles stay caught up. Post exotic pictures and videos of your hotel, including the executive lounge, swimming pool, and balcony view.

Customers who are familiar with your hotel’s name are most likely to search it on their social media handles. Therefore, one vital ORM strategy is to have a strong presence on all the top social media platforms.

Consider Hiring a Reputation Management Firm

If you are new to the hotel business, it is better to get some professional assistance. If you don’t know where to start your hotel’s ORM, hire a reputation management firm.

An online reputation management firm can effectively analyze and identify your areas of improvement. They will develop personal strategies according to your needs.

Conclusion: Uplift Your Hotel’s Reputation Seamlessly!

To be relevant in the ever-increasing competition in the hotel industry, your only focus should be on developing a strong online reputation. Follow these top 10 tips for online hotel reputation management and ensure a steady flow of regular hotel bookings.

