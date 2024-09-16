Tito Jackson, Original Jackson 5 Member, Dies Aged 70

Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary pop group the Jackson 5 and older brother of the late Michael Jackson, has passed away at the age of 70, according to US media reports.

The exact cause of his death is not yet known.

Tito Jackson was an integral part of the Jackson 5, the group that also included his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, who passed away in 2009.

Tito had been in Munich recently, preparing for an upcoming performance with the group.

The news of Tito’s death was confirmed by his three sons—Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson—through an Instagram post.

The three brothers were part of the R’n’B/pop trio 3T in the 1990s.

In their tribute, they expressed their deep sorrow, writing: “We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another’. We love you, Pops.”

The Jackson 5, formed in 1964, became one of the most successful pop groups in history, selling over 150 million records worldwide.

Their hit songs include classics like “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I Want You Back.” The group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tito Jackson was performing with The Jacksons as recently as August.

He played at the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31st, alongside his brothers Taryll, Jackie, and Marlon.

Tributes have poured in from fans and friends. Former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan Moffett expressed his grief on social media, writing: “There is great sadness in my heart tonight—I just found out that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson, has passed. I’m stunned, devastated, and speechless. I love you, Tito. My most sincere love & prayers for the entire Jackson family.”

Tito, the third oldest among nine siblings, including Janet and LaToya Jackson, also had a solo career as a blues musician. His solo single, “Get It Baby,” reached the Billboard charts in 2016, making him the last of his siblings to achieve this feat.