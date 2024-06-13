Tom Arnold Net Worth and Salary

Tom Arnold, an American actor and comedian, has a net worth of $20 million. He initially gained recognition as a standup comedian and later achieved fame for his role as Arnie Thomas on the popular ABC sitcom “Roseanne.” Arnold has also starred in several other sitcoms, including “The Jackie Thomas Show” and “The Tom Show,” and appeared in numerous films such as “True Lies,” “Happy Endings,” “The Final Season,” and “Madea’s Witness Protection.”

Tom Arnold Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth March 6, 1959 Place of Birth Ottumwa, Iowa Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian

Early Life

Tom Arnold was born on March 6, 1959, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to parents Jack and Linda Arnold. He is one of seven siblings. Following his mother’s departure when he was a child, Arnold and his siblings were raised by their father. He attended Ottumwa High School before enrolling at Indian Hills Community College. From 1981 to 1983, he studied writing and business administration at the University of Iowa. Arnold’s entertainment career began in the early 1980s with a prop-based comedy act titled “Tom Arnold and the Goldfish Review.”

Roseanne

In 1989, Roseanne Barr hired Arnold as a writer for her sitcom “Roseanne,” then in its second season. Arnold wrote himself into the show as Arnie Thomas, an ill-tempered but energetic friend of John Goodman’s character, Dan Conner. Arnie often sported a University of Iowa sweatshirt, a nod to Arnold’s alma mater. The character appeared in seasons two through four and made a guest appearance in season five.

Subsequent Television Work

After “Roseanne,” Arnold launched several sitcoms. In 1992, he starred in “The Jackie Thomas Show,” playing a cynical sitcom actor; the show lasted 18 episodes. He then created and starred in another sitcom, “Tom,” which ran for 11 episodes before being canceled. Arnold appeared in nine episodes of “General Hospital” in 1994 and later starred in “The Tom Show,” which lasted 19 episodes. His other television credits include guest appearances on “The Simpsons,” “The Celebrity Apprentice,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The First Family,” “Psych,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” From 2008 to 2009, Arnold hosted and narrated the CMT reality series “My Big Redneck Wedding.” In 2017, he participated in the Australian version of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” but was the first contestant eliminated after 17 days.

Film Career

Arnold made his film debut in the 1991 horror sequel “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.” He went on to appear in “Backfield in Motion,” “Hero,” “Undercover Blues,” and TV movies such as “Body Bags” and “The Woman Who Loved Elvis.” In 1994, he played the sidekick to Arnold Schwarzenegger in James Cameron’s action comedy “True Lies.” Other notable films in the 1990s include “Nine Months,” “Big Bully,” “Carpool,” “The Stupids,” and “McHale’s Navy.”

In the 2000s, Arnold appeared in “Animal Factory,” “Just Sue Me,” “Exit Wounds,” “Cradle 2 the Grave,” “National Lampoon’s Barely Legal,” and “Soul Plane.” He had his first romantic lead in the 2005 film “Happy Endings,” featuring an ensemble cast. He also produced, wrote, and starred in “The Kid & I” in 2005. Other films include “Homo Erectus,” “Pride,” “Game of Life,” “Palo Alto,” “The Final Season,” “Good Dick,” “Remarkable Power,” Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Witness Protection,” “Hit and Run,” “Dumbbells,” “The Curse of Downers Grove,” and “Bigger.”

Personal Life

Tom Arnold met Roseanne Barr in 1983 while performing his comedy act. Their relationship was initially troubled by Arnold’s struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism, but he sobered up, and they married in 1990. They bought a house in Eldon, Iowa, and opened a restaurant, Roseanne and Tom’s Big Food Diner, which closed after their divorce in 1994. Arnold’s subsequent marriages include Julie Lynn Champnella (divorced in 1999), Shelby Roos (married in 2002, divorced in 2008), and Ashley Groussman (married in 2009, divorced in 2020). Arnold and Groussman have two children.

Real Estate

In 1998, Arnold purchased a home in the gated Mulholland Estates community in Beverly Hills from Paula Abdul. He sold it in 2006 for $7.4 million. He then bought a house from “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson in Tarzana, paying $1.95 million. In 2009, Arnold and Groussman bought a 4,600-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills’ lower Benedict Canyon area for $1.7 million. The property featured extensive remodeling, including a dual-sided fireplace, a wet bar, a formal dining room, a gym, and a master bathroom with marble floors and skylights. The backyard boasted a saltwater swimming pool, spa, lounge, and grill. Arnold listed the property for around $3.85 million following his divorce.

Tom Arnold Net Worth

Tom Arnold net worth is $20 million.