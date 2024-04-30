Tom Bateman Siblings: A Look at His Massive Sibling Squad

Tom Bateman is a British actor known for his roles in various films and TV shows.

He was born in 1989 in Oxford, England and has a twin brother named Merlin.

Bateman studied drama at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and has appeared in productions with the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company.

He is best known for his roles as Giuliano de’ Medici in the TV series Da Vinci’s Demons, Bouc in the films, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile and Matt Pierce in the TV series, Based on a True Story.

Bateman has also appeared in other TV shows like The Tunnel, Vanity Fair and Beecham House, as well as films such as Snatched and Cold Pursuit.

In 2018, he received the Breakthrough Actor award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Bateman has been in a relationship with actress Daisy Ridley since 2017 after meeting on the set of Murder on the Orient Express, and they recently married.

Siblings

Merlin is Tom’s twin brother, who is an award-winning artist and member of the Oxford Art Society, focusing on charcoal portraits.

The names and ages of Tom’s other 11 siblings are not publicly known, but he has described them as an “amazing gang” covering a wide range of professions, including hospitality, teaching, massage therapy, airline pilots, real estate and one brother working for the Red Cross.

Career

Bateman has built a successful career in both television and film.

His journey in the entertainment industry started with roles in TV series like Blue Bloods, Unforgettable and Da Vinci’s Demons, where he showcased his acting skills and began to gain recognition.

As his career progressed, Bateman landed significant roles in various productions, including the star-studded Murder on the Orient Express, where he portrayed Bouc alongside a stellar cast.

His performances in TV shows like The Tunnel, Cold Feet and Snatched further solidified his reputation as a skilled actor capable of taking on diverse roles across different genres.

Bateman’s ability to immerse himself in characters and deliver compelling performances has garnered him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim in the industry.

His dedication to his craft and his range as an actor continue to make him a sought-after talent in the world of entertainment.

Awards and nominations

Bateman has received 1 award and 1 nomination in his career.

He won the Gold Award for Best Ensemble Cast at the Global Independent Film Awards in 2018 for his role in B&B, shared with other cast members.

Additionally, he received 1 nomination for his work.