Tom Bergeron Siblings: Get to Know Maureen Vallieres

Thomas Raymond Bergeron is an American television personality and comedian.

He is best known for hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos (2001-2015) and Dancing with the Stars (2005-2020).

Bergeron has received multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards.

He has been married to Lois since 1982 and has two daughters.

In 2020, he was dismissed from Dancing with the Stars after expressing concerns about casting political figures, which he felt contradicted the show’s purpose of providing an escape from divisiveness.

Siblings

Tom has one sister, Maureen Vallieres.

While not much public information is available about her, it is known that Tom shares a close bond with his family.

He often expresses gratitude for their support throughout his career.

Tom was born to a French-Canadian father and an Irish mother, which has influenced his cultural background and personal identity.

His upbringing in a diverse household has contributed to his relatable and humorous persona on television.

His family has been a source of inspiration and joy in his life.

Career

Bergeron began his career in radio, working as a disc jockey at WHAV Radio in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

His passion for entertainment led him to WHEB in New Hampshire, where he honed his skills as a DJ.

This early experience in broadcasting laid the foundation for his future in television.

Bergeron’s television career took off in the 1990s when he co-hosted the local morning show Breakfast Time on the FX Network from 1994 to 1997.

The show was innovative for its time, featuring a mix of live segments, cooking demonstrations, and interviews.

This exposure helped him gain recognition and led to his next significant role as the host of the revival of Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004.

His work on Hollywood Squares earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, solidifying his reputation in the industry.

In 2001, Bergeron became the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, a role he held until 2015.

His engaging personality and comedic timing made him a beloved figure on the show, where he showcased humorous home videos submitted by viewers.

This long tenure contributed significantly to his popularity and established him as a household name.

In 2005, he began hosting Dancing with the Stars, a reality dance competition that quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Bergeron’s charm and ability to connect with contestants and the audience alike made him an integral part of the show’s success.

He hosted the program for 25 seasons, earning multiple Emmy nominations and one win for his work.

His tenure on Dancing with the Stars showcased his versatility, as he adeptly navigated both serious moments and lighthearted interactions.

Beyond these major hosting roles, Bergeron has made various guest appearances and participated in other television projects.

He co-hosted the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2008, demonstrating his ability to handle live events with humor and grace.

In 2020, he participated in The Masked Singer, showcasing his playful side and willingness to engage in different entertainment formats.

Bergeron is known for his quick wit, affable nature, and ability to connect with audiences.

His style blends humor with professionalism, making him a favorite among viewers.

Throughout his career, he has maintained a positive and approachable demeanor, which has contributed to his lasting appeal in the entertainment industry.

In 2020, Bergeron was let go from Dancing with the Stars, a decision that surprised many fans.

He expressed his concerns about the direction of the show, particularly regarding the casting of political figures, which he felt detracted from its purpose of providing lighthearted entertainment.

Despite this change, Bergeron remains a respected figure in television, and his legacy as a talented host continues to resonate with audiences.

Awards and accolades

Bergeron has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his illustrious career in television hosting.

One of his most notable achievements includes winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2000 for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on Hollywood Squares.

He was also nominated for this award in 2001 and 2003, further solidifying his reputation in the industry.

In addition to his Daytime Emmy, Bergeron won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2012 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for Dancing with the Stars.

He received a total of nine nominations for this category from 2009 to 2016, showcasing his consistent excellence in hosting.

Bergeron has also been recognized by the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, where he won the award for Best Reality Show Host in 2012 and 2013 for Dancing with the Stars.

He received four additional nominations for Best Reality Host/Show Host from 2014 to 2016, highlighting his impact in the realm of reality television.

Furthermore, he garnered five nominations from the Online Film & Television Association for Best Host of a Game Show for Hollywood Squares from 1999 to 2003, demonstrating his versatility as a game show host.

In addition to these accolades, Tom Bergeron co-hosted the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2008 alongside other notable figures, further establishing his presence in the television landscape.