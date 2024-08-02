Tom Blyth And Emily Bader Set To Star In Netflix And 3000 Pictures Adaptation Of ‘People We Meet On Vacation

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader are set to star in 3000 Pictures and Netflix’s adaptation of People We meet On Vacation. The film will be based on Emily Henry’s New York Times best-seller and is the first book adaptation by best-selling author Emily Henry to go into production. Brett Haley is directing.

Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner are producing. Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver is serving as Executive Producer. Erin Siminoff is overseeing the project for the studio. The film is being produced under the partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming.

The film follows free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex who have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?

The novel was published in 2021 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The novel debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and spent more than one year on the list. It has sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S, making it Henry’s highest selling book. The book also won the Goodreads Choice Award for Romance and was listed as one of the best books of 2021 by Kirkus Reviews. Henry is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Funny Story, Happy Place, Book Lovers, People We Meet on Vacation and Beach Read. Five of Emily’s books have been optioned for on-screen adaptations.

Blyth most recently starred as the lead in Lionsgate’s blockbuster film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which has amassed over $337 Million at the worldwide box office. He recently filmed three back-to-back projects: the independent feature Plainclothes, written and directed by Carmen Emmi, opposite Russel Tovey and Maria Dizzia, the gritty prison drama Wasteman produced by Agile Films, opposite David Jonsson, written and directed by Calum Macdiarmid for Bankside and Lionsgate UK and the highly anticipated film adaptation of the popular UbiSoft video game Watch Dogs for New Regency opposite Sophie Wilde.

Recently announced, Blyth will star in director Michael Winterbottom’s film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s classic war novel, A Farewell to Arms. In television, he reprised his titular role in the second season of MGM+ series, Billy The Kid, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bader can currently be seen as the titular character of Amazon Prime Video’s breakout satirical comedy fantasy series My Lady Jane. The series, based on the 2016 YA historical fiction novels and created and co-show run by Gemma Burgess. She can also be seen in theaters starring in the independent feature Fresh Kills, opposite Jennifer Esposito, Odessa A’zion and Annabella Sciorra

