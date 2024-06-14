Tom Green Net Worth: Tom Green, a multifaceted Canadian entertainer, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Known for his work as an actor, rapper, writer, comedian, talk show host, podcaster, and media personality, Green gained widespread recognition for his show, “The Tom Green Show,” which aired on MTV from 1994 to 2000 and was later rebooted as “The New Tom Green Show.” His film appearances include roles in “Freddy Got Fingered” (2001), “Road Trip” (2000), and “Charlie’s Angels” (2000).

Tom Green Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth July 30, 1971 Place of Birth Pembroke, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Comedian, Actor, Film Producer, Film Director, Rapper, Film Score Composer, Television Editor, Film Editor, Screenwriter, Television Producer

Early Life

Michael Thomas Green, better known as Tom Green, was born on July 30, 1971, in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada. His mother, Mary Jane, was a communications consultant, and his father, Richard Green, was a computer systems analyst and retired army captain. Growing up on a Canadian Army base near Pembroke and later in Ottawa, Green attended Colonel By Secondary School and Cairine Wilson Secondary School. He pursued television broadcasting at Algonquin College, graduating in 1994.

Tom Green Career

Green began performing stand-up comedy at local clubs, including Yuk Yuk’s, at the age of 15. He later joined the rap group Organized Rhyme under the alias “MC Bones,” achieving minor success in the early 1990s with the single “Check The O.R.” During his time at Algonquin College, Green hosted an overnight call-in show on the University of Ottawa campus station, OHUO, and later, “The Midnight Caller Show” with Glenn Humplik, gaining underground popularity in Ottawa.

In 1994, Green launched “The Tom Green Show” on Rogers Television 22 in Ottawa, airing 50 episodes over two seasons. The show, known for its variety format and pranks, eventually caught the attention of The Comedy Network in Canada and later MTV in the United States. Green’s unique brand of shock humor, including controversial skits, helped the show gain international fame.

Also Read: Tom Arnold Net Worth And Salary

Despite a hiatus due to a testicular cancer diagnosis in 2000, Green continued to work on related projects, including the acclaimed “The Tom Green Cancer Special.” He later appeared in several Hollywood films and briefly hosted “The New Tom Green Show” on MTV in 2003. Green has since returned to stand-up comedy, released rap albums, appeared on reality shows like “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” and hosted the podcast “Tom Green Radio.”

Personal Life

In July 2000, Green became engaged to actress Drew Barrymore, whom he met while working on “Charlie’s Angels.” They married in July 2001 but divorced in October 2002.

Real Estate

In 2003, Green purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $1.475 million. He listed the property for sale in March 2021 for $2.3 million.

Tom Green Net Worth

Tom Green net worth is $5 million.