Tom Hiddleston Siblings: All About Emma and Sarah Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston is an English actor who gained international fame for portraying the character of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

He was born in 1981 in Westminster, London to an English mother and Scottish father.

Hiddleston attended prestigious schools like Eton College and the University of Cambridge, where he studied classics.

After graduating, he continued his acting training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Hiddleston’s breakthrough role came in 2011 when he was cast as the villain Loki in the Marvel film Thor.

He went on to reprise this role in several other MCU films, including The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and the Disney+ series Loki.

Outside of the MCU, Hiddleston has appeared in a variety of films, television shows, and stage productions, working with acclaimed directors like Woody Allen, Terence Davies, Jim Jarmusch and Guillermo del Toro.

He has won several awards for his acting, including a Golden Globe and an Olivier Award.

Siblings

Tom has two siblings.

His younger sister, Emma Hiddleston, is also an actress who has appeared in projects like the 2007 film Unrelated, where she played Tom’s onscreen sister.

Emma studied at the University of Cambridge and has performed on stage as well.

On the other hand, Sarah Hiddleston is Tom’s older sister and works as a journalist.

She has been based in Chennai, India for several years, and Tom has visited her there.

Tom attended Sarah’s wedding in India when he was just starting to film the movie Thor.

Tom shares a close relationship with both of his sisters.

He has spoken fondly of them in interviews, describing them as strong and intelligent women who help keep him grounded.

The Hiddleston siblings seem to have a supportive and playful dynamic, even if Tom admits to sometimes annoying his sisters when they were younger.

Also Read: Tom Bateman Siblings: A Look at His Massive Sibling Squad

Career

Hiddleston’s career is characterized by a diverse range of roles across film, television and stage. career is characterized by a diverse range of roles across film, television and stage.

He rose to prominence as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Thor in 2011 and leading the Disney+ series Loki since 2021.

Apart from his MCU success, Hiddleston has demonstrated his acting prowess in films such as Midnight in Paris, War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea and Only Lovers Left Alive.

His television work, particularly in The Night Manager, has garnered critical acclaim and earned him a Golden Globe Award.

On stage, Hiddleston has impressed audiences and critics alike with his performances in productions like Coriolanus and Betrayal.

Throughout his career, Hiddleston’s versatility and dedication to his craft have established him as a highly talented and captivating actor.

Awards and nominations

Hiddleston has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his acting career.

He has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for his performance in the AMC limited series The Night Manager in 2016.

Hiddleston has also received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his work on The Night Manager, including for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited Series.

On the stage, Hiddleston has earned three Laurence Olivier Award nominations, winning the award for Best Newcomer in a Play for his performance in the Shakespeare play Cymbeline in 2008.

In 2020, he was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his Broadway debut in the revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal.

Additionally, Hiddleston has received a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination in 2012 and has been nominated for various other awards, including the British Academy Film Awards, Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards.