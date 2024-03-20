Tom Hiddleston Siblings: Meet Sarah and Emma Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston, born on February 9, 1981, is an English actor known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He attended Eton College and the University of Cambridge, where he studied Classics. Hiddleston’s acting career includes roles in films like Thor, The Avengers and War Horse, as well as TV series such as The Night Manager.

Tom has also excelled on stage, winning awards for his performances in plays like Coriolanus.

Beyond acting, he is musically talented, playing the piano, guitar, trumpet, drums and lute.

Tom’s dedication to his craft, versatility, and charismatic personality have made him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Tom has two siblings, namely Sarah Hiddleston, who is a journalist and Emma Hiddleston, an actress.

Sarah has been living in Chennai, India, working as a journalist and a guest lecturer at the Asian College of Journalism.

Emma, five years younger than Tom, studied Anthropology at the University of Cambridge and acted in various productions.

In 2007, Tom and Emma co-starred in the film, Unrelated, where she played his onscreen sister.

Despite not being as prominent in the spotlight as Tom, both sisters are intelligent, driven, and admired by Tom, who values their opinions and considers them instrumental in keeping him grounded.

Parents

Tom’s parents are Diana Patricia Hiddleston and James Norman Hiddleston.

Diana was a former stage manager and opera enthusiast, while James worked in the sciences, running a biotech company that collaborated with Oxford University.

Despite his father’s initial skepticism about pursuing acting as a full-time career, Tom credits his mother for sparking his interest in acting at a young age.

Both parents have supported Tom throughout his career, attending some events with him despite maintaining a low public profile.

Diana and James have played significant roles in shaping Tom’s passion for the arts and his successful acting career.

Career

Tom’s career has been diverse and successful, spanning across film, television and theater.

He gained recognition for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Thor in 2011 and continuing through various Marvel films like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok.

Tom’s talent extends beyond blockbusters; he has showcased his acting prowess in critically acclaimed films such as War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea and Midnight in Paris.

On television, he appeared in BBC series like The Hollow Crown and on stage in productions like Coriolanus.

Tom’s dedication to his craft is evident through his training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and his commitment to roles, such as when he gained muscle for a screen test as Thor.

His career trajectory reflects versatility, depth, and a passion for storytelling that has earned him respect in the entertainment industry.