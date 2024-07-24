Tom Pelphrey Siblings: Get to Know Robert Pelphrey

Thomas J. Pelphrey, born July 28, 1982, in Howell, New Jersey, is an acclaimed American actor known for his roles in soap operas and television dramas.

He gained fame as Jonathan Randall on Guiding Light, earning two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Pelphrey has appeared in notable series such as As the World Turns, Banshee, Iron Fist and Ozark, where he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor.

He also starred in the films Mank and American Murderer and has a background in theater, including Broadway productions like End of the Rainbow and Fool for Love.

Siblings

Tom has one brother named Robert Pelphrey.

Robert is known to have pursued a career in business, although there is limited public information available about him.

He tends to maintain a lower profile compared to his brother, who is in the public eye due to his acting career.

Despite this, Robert has been supportive of Tom’s journey in the entertainment industry.

Tom has often expressed the importance of family in his life and how they have influenced his path as an actor.

Career

Pelphrey began his acting career in high school and later earned a BFA in Acting from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.

He also studied Shakespeare at the Globe Theatre in London.

Pelphrey gained significant recognition for his role as Jonathan Randall on the long-running soap opera Guiding Light, which earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards.

He has since appeared in various television series, including Banshee, where he played Kurt Bunker, and Iron Fist, portraying Ward Meachum.

His role as Ben Davis in Ozark garnered critical acclaim and further established his reputation in the industry.

In addition to television, Pelphrey has made notable contributions to film, including his portrayal of Joseph Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s Mank, which received ten Academy Award nominations.

He has also appeared on Broadway in productions such as End of the Rainbow and Fool for Love.

His diverse career showcases his talent and versatility as an actor, making him a prominent figure in contemporary entertainment.

Awards and accolades

Pelphrey has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his acting career, showcasing his talent and versatility.

He won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series twice, in 2006 and 2008, for his role as Jonathan Randall on Guiding Light.

Pelphrey has also been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 for his performance as Ben Davis in Ozark.

In addition to these, he received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark in 2021.

Pelphrey has been recognized by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the same show.

His accolades also include nominations and wins from various film festivals and organizations, such as the Boston Film Festival, where he won Best Actor for American Murderer in 2022 and the Gold Derby Awards, where he won for Drama Supporting Actor for Ozark in 2020.

Personal life

Pelphrey is currently in a relationship with actress Kaley Cuoco.

The couple began dating in May 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on March 30, 2023.

Although they share a child together, Pelphrey and Cuoco are not married.

Their relationship blossomed after being introduced by their mutual manager at the Ozark premiere, with Cuoco describing it as “love at first sight.”

The couple frequently shares their experiences together on social media, celebrating their growing family and connection.