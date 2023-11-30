fbpx
    Tom Sandoval’s Financial Journey: Unveiling His Net Worth And Diverse Ventures

    Andrew Walyaula
    Tom Sandoval, renowned as an American model, entrepreneur, and reality star, has accrued a net worth of $4 million. Widely recognized for his role on Bravo’s reality series “Vanderpump Rules,” Sandoval’s career extends beyond reality TV, encompassing film, music, and entrepreneurial ventures.

    Date of Birth July 7, 1983
    Place of Birth Missouri
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Model, Singer

    Early Life

    Born on July 7, 1983, in St. Louis, Missouri, to parents Terri and Anthony, Sandoval’s upbringing laid the foundation for his future endeavors. The journey into the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship began with Sandoval’s introduction to the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013.

    Tom Sandoval

    Tom Sandoval Career

    Initially employed as the bartender at SUR, a West Hollywood restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Sandoval became a central figure in the chaos-filled lives depicted in “Vanderpump Rules.” Notable for his relationships within the cast, including dating Kristen Doute and later Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s journey on the show evolved as he ventured into entrepreneurship.

    In recent seasons, “Vanderpump Rules” has chronicled Sandoval’s foray into the restaurant business. Teaming up with his best friend Tom Schwartz, Sandoval co-founded the TomTom Bar, capturing its grand opening on an episode that aired in February 2019. The duo further expanded their entrepreneurial endeavors with the establishment of the Hollywood bar Schwartz & Sandy’s.

    Tom Sandoval Film Career

    Beyond reality TV, Sandoval delved into the film industry, marking his debut in David DeCoteau’s “Playing with Fire” in 2008. His filmography expanded with roles in productions like “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “Puppet Master: Axis of Evil,” and several others, showcasing his versatility in acting.

    Tom Sandoval Musical Pursuits

    As the lead singer of the cover band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, Sandoval diversified his artistic expressions. Co-founded with drummer Jason Bader, the band performs across the United States, featuring a lineup of talented musicians. This musical venture adds another dimension to Sandoval’s creative portfolio.

    Tom Sandoval

    Tom Sandoval Girlfriend

    While Sandoval’s professional journey flourished, his personal life took a dramatic turn. A significant chapter unfolded in 2023 when revelations surfaced about an affair between Sandoval and castmate Raquel Leviss during his relationship with Ariana Madix. The scandal, termed “Scandoval” by fans, stirred shock and disappointment within the “Vanderpump Rules” community.

    Tom Sandoval Net Worth

    Tom Sandoval net worth is $4 million. Sandoval’s multifaceted career spans reality TV, film, music, and entrepreneurship. From the vibrant dynamics of “Vanderpump Rules” to his ventures beyond the small screen, Sandoval’s journey reflects a blend of creativity, business acumen, and the complexities of personal relationships.

     

