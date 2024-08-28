Tom Wopat Net Worth: How The ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Built His Multi-Million Fortune

Tom Wopat, an American actor and singer, has accumulated a net worth of $2 million. He is widely recognized for his role as Luke Duke on the action-comedy television series The Dukes of Hazzard, which aired from 1979 to 1985. After gaining fame on television, Wopat diversified his career by taking on roles in various film and television projects and establishing a successful theater and music career.

Early Life

Tom Wopat was born on September 9, 1951, in Lodi, Wisconsin, as the fifth of eight children to Ruth and Albin Wopat. He is of Czech descent on his father’s side. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a young adult, where he likely developed his passion for the performing arts.

Tom Wopat Role in The Dukes of Hazzard

Wopat’s first significant television role, and the one that brought him the most fame, was playing Luke Duke on the CBS series The Dukes of Hazzard. In this role, he starred alongside John Schneider, who portrayed his character’s cousin Bo Duke, and Catherine Bach, who played Daisy Duke. The show was a massive success, running for seven seasons and becoming a cultural phenomenon. Inspired by the film Moonrunners, which was about a bootlegging family in the American South, The Dukes of Hazzard captivated audiences with its humor, action, and memorable characters. Wopat reprised his role in the animated series The Dukes (1983) and in two television movies: The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood.

Television Career

While starring in The Dukes of Hazzard, Wopat appeared in several episodes of the ABC series Fantasy Island. After the show ended, he continued his television career with roles in the CBS series Blue Skies (1988) and Peaceable Kingdom (1989). From 1995 to 1998, Wopat had a recurring role on the sitcom Cybill, where he played Jeff Robbins, the first husband of the titular character. He also made guest appearances on popular shows like Home Improvement, All My Children, and Smallville, where he reunited with his former Dukes of Hazzard co-star John Schneider.

In the 2000s, Wopat expanded his television repertoire with roles in 100 Centre Street, The Hive, Taking Chance, Lovestruck: The Musical, and episodes of Elementary and The Blacklist. From 2012 to 2017, he played the recurring role of Sheriff Jim Wilkins on the Western crime drama Longmire.

Film Career

After establishing himself on television, Tom Wopat transitioned to the big screen in the early 2000s. His first film appearance was in Bonneville (2006), followed by a role in the black comedy The Understudy (2008). He continued to showcase his versatility with performances in Jonah Hex (2010) as Colonel Slocum, Main Street (2010), and Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained (2012), where he portrayed U.S. Marshal Gill Tatum. In 2015, Wopat played a dentist in the romantic comedy All in Time and starred in the drama Fair Haven (2016) as the emotionally distant father of a young gay man. He also appeared in Lost Cat Corona and starred in the Western action film County Line and its sequels.

Theater Career

In addition to his work on screen, Wopat has enjoyed a prolific theater career, particularly on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut in 1977 in the musical I Love My Wife and went on to perform in numerous other productions, including City of Angels, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, 42nd Street, Glengarry Glen Ross, and A Catered Affair. Wopat received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the 1999 revival of Annie Get Your Gun.

In 2005, he appeared in the Broadway revival of David Mamet’s play Glengarry Glen Ross. He returned to musical theater the following year in a North Carolina production of The Music Man. Wopat’s other notable theater credits include Catch Me If You Can and Sondheim on Sondheim.

Music Career

Tom Wopat also ventured into music, launching his solo career in 1983 with a self-titled debut album. His 1987 album, A Little Bit Closer, was particularly successful, featuring the hit country singles “The Rock and Roll of Love” and “Susannah.” He has released eight albums, primarily in the country genre, including Don’t Look Back, Learning to Love, The Still of the Night, and I’ve Got Your Number. He also collaborated with John Schneider on the Christmas album Home for Christmas.

Personal Life

Tom Wopat’s personal life has seen its ups and downs. He was first married to Vickie Allen, with whom he eventually divorced, and later married Kirsten S. Larvick. Wopat is a father of five children.

In August 2017, Wopat faced legal trouble when he was arrested in Waltham, Massachusetts, for indecent assault, battery, and drug possession while preparing for a production of 42nd Street. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a rehearsal, and two bags of cocaine were found in his vehicle. In July 2018, Wopat pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Tom Wopat net worth is $2 million.