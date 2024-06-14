Tommy Chong Net Worth          

Tommy Chong, a Canadian comedian, actor, musician, and director, has amassed a net worth of $20 million. Best known as one half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, Chong has had a prolific career in entertainment, contributing significantly to comedy, film, television, and music. His work, especially alongside Cheech Marin, has left an indelible mark on popular culture, particularly with their focus on counterculture and marijuana themes.

Early Life

Thomas B. Kin Chong was born on May 24, 1938, in Edmonton, Alberta. Raised in Calgary by a Scottish-Irish mother and a Chinese-born father, Chong dropped out of high school at 16 and pursued a career in music, playing guitar to support himself. He later humorously noted that his music career was also a means to attract women.

Music Career

Chong began his musical journey with a band called the Shades, which relocated to Vancouver for better opportunities. After releasing a few singles, Chong and a bandmate opened a nightclub. In 1965, the band, now called the Vancouvers, signed with Gordy Records and released the hit single “Does Your Momma Know About Me,” which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard charts. The Vancouvers toured extensively, even opening for the Jackson 5.

After being fired by his managers for showing up late to a gig, Chong opted to leave the group permanently, accepting a $5,000 severance. The Vancouvers disbanded shortly thereafter.

Cheech & Chong

Chong met Cheech Marin in Vancouver in the late 60s. Marin had fled to Canada to avoid the Vietnam draft, and the two bonded over their shared love of marijuana. They formed a comedic duo, producing stand-up routines, comedy albums, and films. Their 1978 film “Up in Smoke” became a cult classic, grossing $44 million on a modest budget. They followed this success with sequels like “Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie” and “Nice Dreams.” However, their popularity waned with less successful films such as “Things are Tough All Over” and “Still Smokin’.”

By 1984, the duo attempted to diversify their comedy with “Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers,” but it had limited success. In 1985, creative differences led to their split, with Marin pursuing a solo career. During their collaboration, Chong directed four films and co-wrote almost all of them.

Solo Career

Post-Cheech & Chong, Chong pursued solo projects, developing a pilot for CBS and later creating the sitcom “Trial and Error.” In 1990, he wrote, directed, and starred in “Far Out Man.” His most recognizable role came in 1998 as “Leo” on the hit sitcom “That ’70s Show,” a character that became a fan favorite.

Chong also ventured into voice acting, voicing Yax in Disney’s 2016 film “Zootopia.” He reunited with Cheech Marin for various projects, including “Cheech & Chong’s Animated Movie” in 2014.

Chong’s diverse career includes appearances on shows like “Dancing with the Stars,” “Trailer Park Boys,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Franklin & Bash.” He also featured in “The Joe Rogan Experience” and released a documentary titled “a/k/a Tommy Chong.”

Controversy

In 2003, Chong was implicated in Operation Pipe Dream, accused of financing a company selling bongs and related paraphernalia. Despite negotiating a plea deal, he was sentenced to 9 months in federal prison and fined. During his prison term, he shared a cell with Jordan Belfort, the real-life inspiration for “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Personal Life

Chong became an American citizen in the late 1980s. He has been diagnosed with prostate and colorectal cancer, crediting medical marijuana treatments for his recovery. He has been married to Shelby Chong since 1975.

Real Estate

In 2019, Chong listed his West Vancouver home, bought in 1979 for $230,000 (about $770,000 adjusted for inflation), for $7 million. Built in 1937, the home features 4,000 square feet of living space and is situated on 10,000 square feet of land with stunning views of the Burrard Inlet.

In Los Angeles, Chong and his wife have resided in the Pacific Palisades for decades, with their home valued between $6-8 million.

