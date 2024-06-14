TommyInnit Net Worth

TommyInnit, the online alias of Thomas Simons, is an English Twitch streamer and YouTuber with a net worth of $4 million. He is widely recognized for his engaging “Minecraft”-related content, including videos and live streams. TommyInnit collaborates frequently with other prominent “Minecraft” content creators, such as Wilbur Soot and the late Technoblade. His extensive presence across multiple YouTube channels has garnered over 27 million subscribers, while his two Twitch channels have accumulated more than nine million followers.

Early Life

Thomas Simons was born on April 9, 2004, in Nottingham, England. Known for his vibrant personality and humor from a young age, he started playing “Minecraft” at just seven years old.

Social Media Career

Simons began his YouTube journey in early 2013 with his first channel, Channelnutpig. He later launched his TommyInnit channel on Christmas Eve in 2015 but didn’t upload his first video until 2018. That same year, he started streaming on Twitch, quickly gaining popularity with his “Minecraft” streams and related content. In the summer of 2019, he uploaded his first video about “SkyBlock,” a minigame on the “Minecraft” server Hypixel.

TommyInnit’s fame soared in 2020 when he started collaborating with other YouTubers and streamers on the Dream SMP, an invite-only survival multiplayer “Minecraft” server created by YouTuber Dream. The Dream SMP featured various content creators role-playing as fictionalized versions of themselves within a loose storyline. TommyInnit’s participation alongside YouTubers like Sapnap and Wilbur Soot significantly boosted his popularity. The Dream SMP finale in early 2021 attracted over 650,000 viewers, making it the third-highest concurrent viewer live stream in Twitch history. The Dream SMP server was ultimately shut down in April 2023.

Other Ventures

Beyond his online presence, Simons has pursued various ventures. In the summer of 2022, he performed a live special at the Brighton Dome in England called “TommyInnit & Friends,” featuring other online personalities like Nihachu, DanTDM, and Jacksepticeye. In August 2022, Simons announced he was co-writing a book with Wilbur Soot titled “TommyInnit Says… The Quote Book.” Published in October, the book’s proceeds went to the Sarcoma Foundation of America in honor of YouTuber Technoblade.

In 2023, Simons announced a UK tour of live shows called “TommyInnit: Annoying at First,” featuring fellow content creators such as JackManifoldTV and Badlinu.

Honors and Awards

In 2021, Simons set two Guinness World Records: one for the most viewers of a “Minecraft” gameplay live stream on Twitch, and another for the most-followed “Minecraft” channel on Twitch. In 2022, he won the inaugural Streamer Award for Best “Minecraft” Streamer.

Personal Life

Simons resides in Brighton, England, where he moved in 2022. Late that year, he revealed in a video on his primary YouTube channel that he had a girlfriend, though he initially kept her identity private. In May 2023, he introduced his girlfriend, named Molly, to his audience in a new video.

