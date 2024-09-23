Close Menu
    Tony Popovic Named Australia’s New Head Coach After Graham Arnold Resignation

    Andrew Walyaula
    Former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic has been appointed as Australia’s new head coach following the resignation of Graham Arnold.

    Arnold stepped down last Friday after six years in charge, following a surprising 1-0 defeat to Bahrain and a draw against Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

    These results have left Australia in fifth place in the Asia standings, with only the top two teams guaranteed a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

    Popovic, 51, who earned 58 caps for the Socceroos, has signed a two-year contract to take on the role.

    “It’s a role that comes with great responsibility, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity,” Popovic said.

    “This is undoubtedly a proud moment for me and my family. To be entrusted with guiding our national team is a privilege I do not take lightly.”

    Popovic played five years for Crystal Palace before leaving in 2006. He represented Australia in the 2006 World Cup and has coached in Australia, Turkey, and Greece since retiring in 2008.

    Australia’s next World Cup qualifier is set for 10 October, when they host China in Adelaide.

     

