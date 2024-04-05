Tony Rock Siblings: A Closer Look at the Rock Siblings Squad

Tony Rock is an American actor and stand-up comedian, born on June 30, 1974, in Brooklyn, New York.

He is the younger brother of comedian Chris Rock and is best known for playing Uncle Ryan on Everybody Hates Chris and television producer Dirk Black on the UPN/The CW series All of Us.

Tony has also appeared in various films, including What Goes Around Comes Around and Redemption of a Dog.

He co-starred in CBS’s comedy Living Biblically and has hosted several shows, including HBO’s weekly stand-up comedy series All Def Comedy and NBA TV’s The Warm Up.

Tony is also the founder of the MyROCK Diabetes Foundation, established in honor of his late father. In 2022, he appeared as a judge on the Netflix baking competition Is It Cake?

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Tony is one of Chris Rock's six brothers and one sister.







Jordan Rock, the youngest of the Rock brothers, is also a comedian and actor, while Andi Rock, the only sister, is a therapist by profession.

Tony’s other siblings include Charles, Andre, Tony, Kenny, Brian, Jordan and Andi.

Parents

Tony’s parents were Rose and Julius Rock.

After Julius passed away due to health complications from diabetes, Tony was inspired to start the MyRock Diabetes Foundation as a tribute to his father.

Julius instilled in Tony and his brothers a strong work ethic, a sense of responsibility to others, and the belief that they could achieve anything they set their minds to.

Tony fondly remembers his father as a strong and influential figure who played a pivotal role in shaping his values and aspirations.

Rose, Tony’s mother, was a teacher and social worker specializing in individuals with mental disabilities.

The Rock family, including Tony and their siblings, continues to honor their family bond and spend time together despite their individual pursuits and successes in various fields.

Career

Tony is known for his quick wit and ability to think on his feet, delivering sharp, spontaneous remarks that add an extra layer of entertainment to his performances.

He has a charismatic stage presence that captivates audiences, making every performance a memorable experience.

Rock is also an advocate for diversity in comedy, promoting opportunities for comedians from all backgrounds.

He has appeared in movies such as Three Can Play That Game and The Redemption of a Dog, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Tony has performed at prestigious comedy festivals, including the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival and the New York Comedy Festival, receiving acclaim and praise from critics and fellow comedians.

He is active on social media, regularly sharing funny insights, behind-the-scenes moments, and updates on his upcoming projects.

Tony hosts the podcast The Tony Rock Show, where he engages in candid conversations with fellow comedians and explores his comedic process and insights.

Beyond his comedy career, he is involved in charitable endeavors, using his platform to make a positive impact in the world.

Tony continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide with his undeniable talent, infectious humor, and dedication to his craft.