Top 10 Most Sought After National Schools by 2023 KCPE Candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has revealed the top ten national schools most sought after by 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates.

The CS made the announcement on Monday during the release of the 2024 Form One selection and placement results at Lenana School.

At the top of the list is Kabianga High School which was selected by 186,357 learners despite having a capacity of only 672.

Coming in second was Nanyuki High School with 158,741 applications but with a 480 capacity.

Read: How to Check Form One Placement Results

Pangani Girls came in third with 144,542 applications with a capacity for 384 students. It was followed closely by Kapsabet Boys, with a capacity of 432 was chosen by 143,723 students.

In fifth place was Alliance Girls’ High School with 135,033 selections with a capacity of 384.

With 123,777 applications was Maseno School which came in in sixth place followed by Nakuru High School with 115,513 applications.

In eighth place was Butere Girls High School which was chosen by 114,635 students, and a capacity for 480 students.

Read Also: 42,927 Students Placed In National Schools

Mang’u High School was selected by 112,938 students, securing the ninth spot, as Alliance High School rounded up the list with 110,839 applications and a 384 capacity.

The candidates will join Form One on January 15, 2024.