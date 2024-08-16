Top Cops in Moyale Over Killing of Eight, Abduction of Two Koreans

Top police commanders flew to Moyale, Marsabit County in the wake of the killing of eight villagers and abduction of two South Korean missionaries.

They announced at least eight suspects are in custody over the abduction of the two South Korean missionaries.

The revelations were made as acting Inspector General of National Police Gilbert Masengeli and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin led a team to the area for talks with locals.

The team spent the better part of Thursday August 15 talking with the locals and security teams as part of efforts to secure the release of the two missionaries.

They also talked about an attack by gunmen on August 12 that left eight people dead.

The attackers also torched a lorry that the group was using in the same area.

Police said the abduction incident happened on the night of August 12, 2024 at around 9.00pm when two armed assailants stormed into Odda Mission Secondary School, where the duo were residing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects sped off towards Funanyatta along Marsabit-Moyale Highway using motorbikes while firing.

A search and rescue multi-agency team began immediate search and rescue mission, and eight suspects were arrested, among them six Ethiopians, police said.

The suspects were presented before Moyale Principal Magistrate’s Court on August 13, 2024 vide Miscellaneous Application, and a 10 days custodial order was granted to complete investigation.

The three cartridges that were recovered from the scene by the security officers have been forwarded to the DCI Forensic Lab for ballistic examination, police said.

Police believe the foreigners are still being held in the same area in Kenya. No ransom demand has been made so far and the motive is yet to be clear.

The area MP Prof. Jaldesa Guyo Waqo accompanied the police team to the scene of abduction, alongside Commandant General Service Unit (GSU), Ranson Lolmodooni, Director Anti Terror Police Unit Said Kiprotich, and Border Police Unit commandant Isaac Alimaa.

Masengeli called for the multi-agency security teams to enhance their collaboration with the members of public in addressing insecurity gaps in the area, and appealed to the public to volunteer any information regarding the abduction to the police.

The National Police Service is appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact DCI toll-free number 0800 722 203 or the NPS hotline numbers 999/112/911 or the nearest police station.

Amin urged the officers to bring their synergies together in the search operation, to secure the hostages and bring them back home safely.

According to the police, the victims, David Lee and his mother-in-law, Hiwi Sokk Cheon, were seized by armed assailants.

David Lee and Hiwi Sokk Cheon, who were actively involved in missionary work in the region, were reportedly engaged in community outreach programmes when the attack occurred.

The missionaries were known for their contributions to local development and humanitarian efforts.

Residents have expressed concern about the impact of the abduction on the community, noting the important role of the missionaries in providing aid and support.

David Lee is also the son of the late Woncheol Lee, who was buried in Moyale last year.

The shooting incident incident happened at Elledimtu along Forolle-Turbi Road when unknown number of assailants attacked a vehicle that was transporting food items from Nairobi to Dukana.

The vehicle was carrying 10 passengers at the time of the attack.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali led local leaders in condemning the attack saying eight out of the ten passengers aboard the vehicle were shot dead and their bodies alongside the motor vehicle were burnt.

One passenger was severely injured and another one, a minor escaped unhurt.

Police say that the lorry burst into flames where 80 bags of 100 kg maize, 60 iron sheets, 5 (200 litres) diesel, 3 by 2 timber, and other assorted goods of unknown value were destroyed.

Detectives who visited the scene also recovered 157 spent cartridges of 7.62 mm special.

The governor and his team protested what they termed as unabated and continuous killings, abductions and destructions of properties along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The governor said on August 9 2024, on the border of Kenya and Ethiopia at Golole, a bulldozer belonging to Ethiopia was burnt down by some unknown militia.

The attackers were dressed in jungle uniforms amid claims from locals they had crossed from Ethiopia side.

The leaders urged the national government through the state Department of Interior, to take up this matter with the seriousness it deserves in order to bring these attacks to a halt so that calm and normalcy is restored once and for all.

It was the second such attack in two weeks, which have so far claimed ten lives including that of a policeman.

On August 1, a police officer was killed and three others including a civilian sustained serious injuries when an unknown number of gunmen launched an attack at a checkpoint in the Sessi area of Moyale town, Marsabit County.

Officials said the incident happened at the roadblock leading to the main Kenya-Ethiopia border.