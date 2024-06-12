Tori Spelling Siblings: All About Her Younger Brother Randy Spelling

Tori Spelling is an American actress and author born on May 16, 1973, in Los Angeles, California.

She is the daughter of Candy Spelling and television and film producer Aaron Spelling.

Tori has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Scary Movie 2, The House of Yes, and Izzie’s Way Home.

She has also starred in several reality TV shows, such as Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and True Tori.

Tori has written several books, including Stori Telling, which debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list, and Mommywood.

Siblings

Tori has a younger brother named Randy Spelling.

Randy is also an actor and has appeared in several TV shows, including Sunset Beach and Beverly Hills, 90210.

He currently works as a life coach and hosts a podcast called Oldish.

Tori has shared several photos of her close relationship with Randy on social media, including ones featuring him with her five children.

Career

Spelling’s acting career began at a young age, with guest appearances on TV shows produced by her father, Aaron Spelling.

These early roles included The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Her breakthrough role came at age 17 when she was cast as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, a show that ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

During her time on Beverly Hills, 90210, Spelling appeared in several made-for-TV films and independent movies.

Some notable roles include A Friend to Die For, a TV movie based on a true crime story, The House of Yes, a dark comedy-drama film and Trick, a horror film.

In 2006, Spelling starred in the VH1 sitcom So Notorious, which parodied her public image.

She has also appeared in reality TV shows like Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and True Tori, which documented her personal life and marriage to Dean McDermott.

Spelling has written several books, including the New York Times bestseller Stori Telling, a memoir that explores her life, career, and personal struggles.

Her other books include Mommywood, which focuses on her experiences as a mother, and Uncharted TerriTORI, a travel memoir.

In 2009, Spelling reprised her role as Donna Martin on the 90210 spin-off.

She has continued to work in television and film, appearing in shows like Dancing with the Stars and True Tori: What’s New, Sweetie?.

Her recent work includes the Hallmark Channel movie Izzie’s Way Home and the TV series The Wrong Cheer Captain.

Awards and accolades

Spelling has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

One notable recognition is the Golden Satellite Award, which she was nominated for in 2000 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Comedy or Musical.

She has also won the Young Artist Award in 1992 for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series, shared with other Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members.

Additionally, Spelling and her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars received a Special Award in 1993 for Favorite Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series.

Personal life

Spelling married Canadian actor Dean McDermott on May 7, 2006, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

The couple met on the set of the VH1 reality show Tori & Dean: Inn Love in 2005, where they were filming a reality series about running a bed-and-breakfast together.

They have been married for nearly two decades, with their relationship marked by ups and downs, including a highly publicized cheating scandal in 2013.

Tori and Dean have five children together. Their eldest son, Liam Aaron McDermott, was born on March 13, 2007.

Their eldest daughter, Stella Doreen McDermott, was born on June 9, 2008.

They have two more children, Hattie Margaret McDermott, born on October 10, 2011, and Finn Davey McDermott, born on August 20, 2012.

Their youngest child and only son, Beau Dean McDermott, was born on March 2, 2017.

Dean also has a 24-year-old son named Jack McDermott from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace, which ended in 2006.