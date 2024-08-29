Toronto’s First Black Female Police Superintendent Demoted

Stacy Clarke, Toronto’s first Black female police superintendent, has been demoted after admitting to her involvement in a 2021 corruption scandal. Clarke, who had been a trailblazer in the force, was found to have played a “lead role” in helping several Black officers cheat in their efforts to secure promotions, according to a ruling by a tribunal on Wednesday, as reported by the Toronto Star.

The tribunal, led by adjudicator Robin McElary-Downer, deemed Clarke’s actions as “extremely serious” misconduct, stating, “Honesty and integrity are non-negotiable character traits of a police officer. Superintendent Clarke’s actions demonstrated both were absent.”

Clarke confessed last year to taking photos of confidential interview questions and sending them to six Black candidates competing for sergeant positions. During a sentencing hearing in May, she claimed that her actions were driven by a “desperate effort to level the playing field,” influenced by her own experiences of racial inequity within the force.

Despite an “admirable career” and being described as a “rock star” by McElary-Downer, Clarke has been demoted to the rank of inspector for two years. She will have the opportunity to reapply for her previous position afterward. Clarke’s defense team argued that the demotion should last only 12 to 18 months and that she should automatically be reinstated to her former rank.

Expressing her disappointment, Clarke told media outlets that she was “just very disappointed and very sad” about the decision, while her supporters called the punishment overly harsh.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw acknowledged the ruling, emphasizing that leaders in the department are held to the “highest standard” and noting the need for better efforts to diversify all ranks within the service.

“We acknowledge this case brought forward a number of issues that the Service is addressing,” Chief Demkiw stated.

