Tory Lanez Refuses to Apologise Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

In an Instagram post, he said he was innocent, adding: “I refuse to apologise for something I did not do.”

It follows a statement made by his lawyer Jose Baez outside the Los Angeles courthouse where Lanez was sentenced on Tuesday.

Mr Baez told reporters his client was “incredibly remorseful and ashamed and embarrassed”.

“As far as his actions are concerned, he has been nothing but apologetic.”

In his own statement to the court, Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, said he accepted responsibility for what he “did wrong that night”, without saying exactly what he was referring to.

But the post on the Canadian-born rapper’s Instagram account said he only meant to take responsibility for “all the verbal and intimate moments I shared”.

“In no way shape or form was I apologising for the charges I’m being wrongly convicted of,” he wrote.

Grammy winner Megan had to have surgery after the shooting, which happened when she and Lanez left a party hosted by Kylie Jenner on 12 July 2020.

The trial heard the attack happened during an argument over his rapping talent, when the former couple got out of the car they were travelling in.

Since coming forward with the allegations, Megan says she’s faced abuse, and told Tuesday’s sentencing hearing she has “not experienced a single day of peace” since.

In a victim statement, she said: “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

The judge who sentenced Lanez criticised him for trying to “intimidate Ms Pete and silence her truths from being heard”.

During the trial, Lanez’s lawyers suggested Megan’s friend Kelsey Harris, who was in the vehicle, may have shot her friend out of jealousy. She denied that.

His defence has said they plan to appeal against his sentence, claiming there were problems with the trial.

Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December – assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

By BBC