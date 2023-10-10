Tout Fatally Stabbed in Fight Over Passengers in Nairobi  

A tout was stabbed to death by a fellow tout in a fight over passengers along Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi.

The touts belonged to two different matatu saccos plying the same route, police said.

The incident happened Sunday evening after the two quarreled over space to pick up passengers to the Kasarani route.

Jairus Nyutu Nuthu, 31, a tout with Kasatrans Sacco bled to death after he had been stabbed in the neck and back by another tout.

The assailant identified as James Kariuki who police said works with Metro Trans Sacco plying the Nairobi-Mwiki-Kasarani route is at large.

The two had fought over the passengers before Kariuki picked a knife from a hawker who was selling eggs and smokies and used it to stab him.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the assailant dropped the killer weapon and escaped the scene.

He added no arrest had been made and efforts to trace Kariuki were ongoing.

According to police, the killer tout had trailed his colleague for a distance before picking a fight and stabbing him.

“The fighting started at the Mwiki-Kasarani-Matatu stop along Tom Mboya Street before they ended up at the place where he was stabbed multiple times,” said Bungei.

He said the killer weapon was recovered at the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The matatu groups usually fight for space to pick up their passengers. This at times forces police intervention.

Police have blamed the trend on lack of discipline on the operators.

A meeting is planned for all users of the contentious bus stop to agree on how to operate.

City county officials were Monday sent to the scene to ensure order.

